Watch Gary Cohn talk about the national economy and more at The Texas Tribune Festival

Gary Cohn served as an assistant to President Donald Trump for economic policy and the director of the National Economic Council from January 2017 to April 2018. As Trump’s chief economic adviser, he managed the administration’s economic policy agenda.

Watch him talk about the state of the economic recovery, turbulent financial markets and more in a Texas Tribune Festival interview with Stephanie Ruhle, an NBC correspondent and anchor for “MSNBC Live.”

The interview starts at 8 a.m. Central time Thursday.