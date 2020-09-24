Watch Gary Cohn talk about the national economy and more at The Texas Tribune Festival
President Donald Trump's former economic adviser will discuss the state of the nation's economic recovery, financial markets and how to get America back to work.
Gary Cohn served as an assistant to President Donald Trump for economic policy and the director of the National Economic Council from January 2017 to April 2018. As Trump’s chief economic adviser, he managed the administration’s economic policy agenda.
Watch him talk about the state of the economic recovery, turbulent financial markets and more in a Texas Tribune Festival interview with Stephanie Ruhle, an NBC correspondent and anchor for “MSNBC Live.”
The interview starts at 8 a.m. Central time Thursday.
