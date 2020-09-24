 Skip to main content
The 2020 Texas Tribune Festival

Watch Gary Cohn talk about the national economy and more at The Texas Tribune Festival

President Donald Trump's former economic adviser will discuss the state of the nation's economic recovery, financial markets and how to get America back to work.

by Texas Tribune Events Staff

Gary Cohn appeared as part of the 2020 Texas Tribune Festival, which is taking place throughout September.

Gary Cohn served as an assistant to President Donald Trump for economic policy and the director of the National Economic Council from January 2017 to April 2018. As Trump’s chief economic adviser, he managed the administration’s economic policy agenda.

Watch him talk about the state of the economic recovery, turbulent financial markets and more in a Texas Tribune Festival interview with Stephanie Ruhle, an NBC correspondent and anchor for “MSNBC Live.”

The interview starts at 8 a.m. Central time Thursday.

