Watch Hillary Rodham Clinton on 2016, the 2020 election and more at noon at The Texas Tribune Festival
The former U.S. secretary of state will discuss the takeaways from her 2016 presidential campaign, what's at stake in the general election and more about her career in public service.
Hillary Rodham Clinton served as U.S. secretary of state from 2009-13. Before that, she was elected to the U.S. Senate. In 2016, she became the first woman to be the presidential nominee of a major political party.
Watch her talk about the 2020 general election and more in a Texas Tribune Festival interview with Joy Reid, an MSNBC anchor and host of "The ReidOut."
The interview starts at noon Central time Wednesday.
