Watch Stacey Abrams discuss voting rights, the census and more at noon at The Texas Tribune Festival
The voting rights activist will talk about increasing turnout, battling suppression, why a complete census count is so critical and her future plans.
Stacey Abrams is the founder of Fair Fight Action, an organization focused on voter registration, ballot access and vote counting. Previously, she served as Democratic leader of the Georgia House of Representatives and ran for governor of Georgia in 2018.
Watch her talk about voting issues and more in an interview with Alexa Ura, The Texas Tribune's associate editor and reporter covering demographics and voting rights.
The interview starts at noon Central time.
