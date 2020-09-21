Watch U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw talk about the 2020 election and more at 12 p.m. at The Texas Tribune Festival
Crenshaw, R-Houston, will also talk about his first term in office and his own bid for reelection.
U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Houston, sits on the House Homeland Security and Budget committees. A retired lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy, Crenshaw served in the Navy SEALs for 10 years and was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan.
He faces a challenge from Democrat Sima Ladjevardian in his bid for a second term.
Watch his Texas Tribune Festival interview with Tim Alberta, chief political correspondent for Politico.
The interview starts at 12 p.m. Central time.
