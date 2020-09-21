 Skip to main content
Watch U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw talk about the 2020 election and more at 12 p.m. at The Texas Tribune Festival

Crenshaw, R-Houston, will also talk about his first term in office and his own bid for reelection.

by Texas Tribune Events Staff

U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw is among the speakers at the 2020 Texas Tribune Festival.

U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Houston, sits on the House Homeland Security and Budget committees. A retired lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy, Crenshaw served in the Navy SEALs for 10 years and was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan.

He faces a challenge from Democrat Sima Ladjevardian in his bid for a second term.

Watch his Texas Tribune Festival interview with Tim Alberta, chief political correspondent for Politico.

The interview starts at 12 p.m. Central time.

