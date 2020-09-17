 Skip to main content
The 2020 Texas Tribune Festival

Watch former U.S. Defense Secretary Robert Gates discuss presidents, power and more at 10 a.m. at The Texas Tribune Festival

Gates will also talk about how the pandemic is reshaping alliances.

by Texas Tribune Events Staff

Former U.S. Defense Secretary Robert Gates is speaking as part of the 2020 Texas Tribune Festival.

Robert Gates served as the secretary of defense under former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Previously, he served as president of Texas A&M University and director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Check out his Texas Tribune Festival interview with Margaret Brennan, the moderator of "Face the Nation" and the senior foreign affairs correspondent for CBS News.

The interview starts at 10 a.m. Central time.

Disclosure: Texas A&M University has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

