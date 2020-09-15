 Skip to main content
Texas 2020 Elections

Live: Watch U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio discuss the 2020 election and more at The Texas Tribune Festival

Rubio, R-Florida, the acting chair of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, will also discuss immigration and national security.

by Texas Tribune Events Staff

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is among the slate of speakers at the 2020 Texas Tribune Festival.

First elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010, Marco Rubio, R-Florida, is the acting chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. He also chairs the Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee and is a member of the Appropriations Committee.

Watch his Texas Tribune Festival interview with Robert Costa, a national political reporter for The Washington Post.

The interview starts at 7:15 a.m. Central time.

