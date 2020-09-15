Live: Watch U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio discuss the 2020 election and more at The Texas Tribune Festival
Rubio, R-Florida, the acting chair of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, will also discuss immigration and national security.
First elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010, Marco Rubio, R-Florida, is the acting chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. He also chairs the Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee and is a member of the Appropriations Committee.
Watch his Texas Tribune Festival interview with Robert Costa, a national political reporter for The Washington Post.
The interview starts at 7:15 a.m. Central time.
