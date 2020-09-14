Watch Nikole Hannah-Jones and Wesley Lowery on the 1619 Project and more at The Texas Tribune Festival
Hannah-Jones, a staff writer at The New York Times Magazine, and Lowery, a correspondent for 60 Minutes' "60 in 6," also discussed racial disparities during the pandemic and the fight for a true democracy.
Nikole Hannah-Jones, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author behind The New York Times Magazine's 1619 Project, focuses on racial injustice in her work at the Times.
She appeared at The Texas Tribune Festival in a conversation with Wesley Lowery, a correspondent for 60 Minutes’ “60 in 6.”
