The 2020 Texas Tribune Festival

Watch Nikole Hannah-Jones and Wesley Lowery on the 1619 Project and more at The Texas Tribune Festival

Hannah-Jones, a staff writer at The New York Times Magazine, and Lowery, a correspondent for 60 Minutes' "60 in 6," also discussed racial disparities during the pandemic and the fight for a true democracy.

by Texas Tribune Events Staff

This conversation between Nikole Hannah-Jones and Wesley Lowery is part of the 2020 Texas Tribune Festival.

Nikole Hannah-Jones, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author behind The New York Times Magazine's 1619 Project, focuses on racial injustice in her work at the Times.

She appeared at The Texas Tribune Festival in a conversation with Wesley Lowery, a correspondent for 60 Minutes’ “60 in 6.”

