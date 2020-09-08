The 2020 Texas Tribune Festival
Live: Watch Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo talk about race, police reform at The Texas Tribune Festival
Acevedo is slated to talk about race, reform and the reverberations of George Floyd's death in the city where Floyd was raised.
Since 2016, Art Acevedo has been Houston police chief. He leads a department that includes 5,300 law enforcement officers about 900 civilian support personnel. Watch what he has to say in this Texas Tribune Festival interview with Joel Anderson, a staff writer at Slate.
The interview starts at noon Central time.
