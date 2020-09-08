 Skip to main content
The 2020 Texas Tribune Festival

Live: Watch Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo talk about race, police reform at The Texas Tribune Festival

Acevedo is slated to talk about race, reform and the reverberations of George Floyd's death in the city where Floyd was raised.

by Texas Tribune Events Staff

Houston Police Art Acevedo was among the featured speakers at the 2020 Texas Tribune Festival.

Since 2016, Art Acevedo has been Houston police chief. He leads a department that includes 5,300 law enforcement officers about 900 civilian support personnel. Watch what he has to say in this Texas Tribune Festival interview with Joel Anderson, a staff writer at Slate.

The interview starts at noon Central time.

