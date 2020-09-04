Watch Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins speak at 10 a.m. at The Texas Tribune Festival
The leaders of the state's biggest counties are slated to talk about how they are navigating the coronavirus pandemic.
In this Texas Tribune Festival conversation, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins discuss the latest in their efforts to address the pandemic in their respective counties. The conversation is moderated by Juan Pablo Garnham, the Tribune's urban affairs reporter.
Watch what Hidalgo and Jenkins have say in this interview, which starts at 10 a.m. Central time on Friday.
This public-service journalism is made possible by readers like you.
Texas Tribune members invest in our nonprofit newsroom because they believe credible, nonpartisan reporting makes for a better, smarter Texas. This Fall Member Drive, help us rally 500 new members so we can keep providing Texans with the essential information they need.Donate now