For this working mom, the risk of her son contracting coronavirus outweighs the need for him to be in class
Amy Mason says there are just too many unknowns for her to feel comfortable sending her 4-year-old to school at this point. Listen in the weekend edition of The Brief podcast.
Amy Mason is trying to make a go of life as a Texan. She and her young son, Clark, moved from San Diego to Houston at the start of the year – mere weeks before society came to a halt to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.
Now the pair is in Fort Worth without a support system, and without preschool. Amy has chosen not to enroll Clark in Fort Worth ISD, at least not yet.
