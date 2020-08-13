Watch Gov. Greg Abbott deliver the latest on the coronavirus pandemic from Lubbock at 11:45 Central Time

Gov. Greg Abbott will be in Lubbock and El Paso on Thursday to meet with local officials and provide an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

He'll speak in Lubbock first at Citizens Tower around 11:45 a.m. Central Time. His El Paso press conference at the El Paso Regional Communications Center is scheduled for 2 p.m. Mountain Time, or 3 p.m. Central Time. Abbott gave updates in Beaumont and Victoria earlier this week, urging Texans to remain vigilant even as hospitalizations for the coronavirus have decreased in recent weeks.

The state reported just over 7,000 hospitalizations on Wednesday, down from a peak of about 11,000. But the number of reported tests has gone down significantly in recent weeks and the percent of tests that come back positive, known as the positivity rate, has climbed to above 20%. Abbott has previously said any number over 10% is a red flag.

Watch live feeds of both Abbott press conferences here, courtesy of NBC DFW.