Out of work and behind on rent, this South Texas mom says the pandemic is taking a toll on her mental health
Anna Garza says that since losing her job in late May, her anxiety and depression have made it "very difficult to try and keep it together." Listen to her story in the weekend edition of The Brief podcast.
After so many months of isolation and job loss, hundreds of thousands of Texans, like Anna Garza, are just trying to stay afloat — financially and emotionally. Garza has anxiety and depression and could be facing eviction from her Weslaco rental after losing her job.
In the weekend edition of The Brief podcast, hear her story and why she never believed things could get this difficult.
How to get help
Texas COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line: 833-986-1919
National Alliance on Mental Illness Texas: 512-693-2000
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline: 800-662-4357
