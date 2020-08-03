El Pasoans remember victims of the Walmart shooting one year later
A year after the mass shooting in El Paso, where 23 people were killed at a Walmart in what was the worst attack on Latinos in modern U.S. history, we sent Tribune photographers to document a city still in mourning.
On August 3, 2019, confessed mass shooter Patrick Crusius killed 23 people at a Walmart in El Paso after driving more than 650 miles from Allen, a suburb in North Texas. A racist manifesto, allegedly written by the Crusius, who is white, described the attack as a “response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.” A year later, the people of a city still racked with grief mark the anniversary with vigils, remembrances and demonstrations. Tribune photographers Briana Vargas and Joel Angel Juárez visited the community and recorded what they saw.
