El Pasoans remember victims of the Walmart shooting one year later

On August 3, 2019, confessed mass shooter Patrick Crusius killed 23 people at a Walmart in El Paso after driving more than 650 miles from Allen, a suburb in North Texas. A racist manifesto, allegedly written by the Crusius, who is white, described the attack as a “response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.” A year later, the people of a city still racked with grief mark the anniversary with vigils, remembrances and demonstrations. Tribune photographers Briana Vargas and Joel Angel Juárez visited the community and recorded what they saw.