Isaiah Vale places flowers at a memorial honoring the victims of the Walmart shooting at Ponder Park in El Paso.
Photo credit:  Joel Angel Juárez for The Texas Tribune
El Paso shooting

El Pasoans remember victims of the Walmart shooting one year later

A year after the mass shooting in El Paso, where 23 people were killed at a Walmart in what was the worst attack on Latinos in modern U.S. history, we sent Tribune photographers to document a city still in mourning.

by Briana Vargas and Joel Angel Juárez

On August 3, 2019, confessed mass shooter Patrick Crusius killed 23 people at a Walmart in El Paso after driving more than 650 miles from Allen, a suburb in North Texas. A racist manifesto, allegedly written by the Crusius, who is white, described the attack as a “response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.” A year later, the people of a city still racked with grief mark the anniversary with vigils, remembrances and demonstrations. Tribune photographers Briana Vargas and Joel Angel Juárez visited the community and recorded what they saw.

First: Ruben Alvarado lights candles at a memorial honoring the victims of the Walmart shooting at Ponder Park in El Paso. Last: Nubia Legarda visits a memorial honoring the victims of the Walmart shooting. Joel Angel Juárez for The Texas Tribune

A memorial honoring the victims of the Walmart shooting at Ponder Park in El Paso.
Photo credit:  Joel Angel Juárez for The Texas Tribune
Photo credit:  Joel Angel Juárez for The Texas Tribune
Dylan-Jade Hicks, 22, of El Paso, attends a vigil at Ponder Park to honor the victims of the Walmart Shooting.
Photo credit:  Joel Angel Juárez for The Texas Tribune
First: Cars line up at The Luminaria Remembrance drive-thru vigil at Ascarate Park in El Paso. Last: Musicians play music at Ascarate Park to honor the lives of those lost in the Walmart shooting in 2019. Briana Vargas for The Texas Tribune

Sights from The Luminaria Remembrance drive-thru vigil at Ascarate Park in El Paso. The drive-thru vigil was hosted in honor of the anniversary of the Walmart shooting in El Paso. Briana Vargas for The Texas Tribune

Photo credit:  Briana Vargas for The Texas Tribune
A memorial honoring the victims of the Walmart shooting at Ponder Park in El Paso.
From left, Lisa LaFlor and Isaiah Vale, light candles during a vigil honoring the victims of the Walmart shooting.

First: A memorial honoring the victims of the Walmart shooting at Ponder Park in El Paso. Last: From left, Lisa LaFlor and Isaiah Vale, light candles during a vigil honoring the victims of the Walmart shooting. Joel Angel Juárez for The Texas Tribune

