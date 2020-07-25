Ten members of this South Texas family have contracted COVID-19. She doesn’t want to be next.

Need to stay updated on coronavirus news in Texas? Our evening roundup will help you stay on top of the day's latest updates. Sign up here.

Elisa Soliz lost her sister to the new coronavirus in late May and says at least nine other family members have tested positive. The 63-year-old school bus driver lives in Hidalgo County in the Rio Grande Valley — an area that’s been devastated by the pandemic.

In the weekend edition of The Brief podcast, listen to why Soliz says she’ll retire before subjecting herself to a busload of kids, many of whom lack access to health care.

