Voters cast ballots in booths spread six feet apart at the Metropolitan Multi-Services Center for the delayed primary runoff election in Houston. Photo credit:  Michael Stravato for The Texas Tribune
Texas 2020 Elections

Masks, gloves and plastic shields: What voting during a pandemic looks like across Texas

This year’s primary runoff election in Texas is like none before it. The Texas Tribune sent photographers to see what it was like.

by Allie Goulding, Jordan Vonderhaar, Michael Stravato and Shelby Tauber

Like everything else in 2020, the primary run off election is different, altered by COVID-19. Because of the pandemic, the runoff election date was pushed back seven weeks, from May 26 to July 14. Because of health concerns, counties have devised new protocols to try and ensure the safety of voters and poll workers alike. They are enforcing social distance in lines and between voting machines — and providing protective shields and finger cots.

The lessons learned today will serve as a dress rehearsal for a high-stakes Election Day in November. To get a feeling for that, and for how things went in this unusual runoff, we sent photographers out to various polling locations around the state. Here’s some of what they saw.

Frannie Griffin submits her ballot at Booker T. Washington High School in Dallas for the state’s runoff elections on Tuesday. Photo credit:  Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune
A polling site at Booker T. Washington High School in Dallas.

A sanitation station at the entrance of a polling site at Booker T. Washington High School in Dallas. Photo credit: Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune

A polling site at Booker T. Washington High School in Dallas. Photo credit: Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune

First: Voters check in with poll workers behind barriers at the Metropolitan Multi-Services Center in Houston for the delayed primary runoff election. Last: Voters, wearing masks and spread six feet apart, line up outside the Metropolitan Multi-Services Center in Houston to vote on Tuesday. Michael Stravato for The Texas Tribune

Voters check in with poll workers behind barriers at the Metropolitan Multi-Services Center in Houston for the delayed primary runoff election. Photo credit:  Michael Stravato for The Texas Tribune
People enter a polling site at 7811 Rockwood Lane on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Austin.

People waited in 100-degree weather to vote at the Pflugerville ISD Rock Gym. Photo credit: Allie Goulding for The Texas Tribune

Voters enter a polling site in Austin. Photo credit: Allie Goulding for The Texas Tribune

A voter uses an umbrella for protection from the sun. Voters waited in 100-degree temperatures outside the Pflugerville ISD Rock Gym on Tuesday. Photo credit:  Allie Goulding for The Texas Tribune
Two voters take a selfie after voting in Texas' July primary runoffs at Zilker Elementary School on July 14, 2020.

Austinites cast their votes in the states' runoff election on Tuesday. Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

Curbside voting Signs with buzzers outside the Metropolitan Multi-Services Center in Houston. Photo credit:  Michael Stravato for The Texas Tribune

