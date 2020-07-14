Masks, gloves and plastic shields: What voting during a pandemic looks like across Texas
This year’s primary runoff election in Texas is like none before it. The Texas Tribune sent photographers to see what it was like.
Like everything else in 2020, the primary run off election is different, altered by COVID-19. Because of the pandemic, the runoff election date was pushed back seven weeks, from May 26 to July 14. Because of health concerns, counties have devised new protocols to try and ensure the safety of voters and poll workers alike. They are enforcing social distance in lines and between voting machines — and providing protective shields and finger cots.
The lessons learned today will serve as a dress rehearsal for a high-stakes Election Day in November. To get a feeling for that, and for how things went in this unusual runoff, we sent photographers out to various polling locations around the state. Here’s some of what they saw.
