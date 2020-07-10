Fiesta San Antonio canceled for 2020 because of coronavirus

Fiesta San Antonio was canceled Friday as the number of people infected with the coronavirus continues to surge in Texas, festival organizers said. The event was originally postponed from April to November.

"The highest priority is the health and safety of our Fiesta guests and volunteers. We recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic is not likely to subside sufficiently at any time in 2020," event organizers said in a written statement.

The annual festival is one of San Antonio's hallmark events and draws in more than 3.5 million people to the area, KSAT reports.

The event is scheduled to take place April 15 to April 25 in 2021. This is its first cancelation since World War II, event organizers said.

"This was a necessary decision. My calendar is marked for April 15-25, 2021, when we will celebrate the 130th anniversary of the first Fiesta," said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg in a tweet. "I know San Antonians will be ready to make Fiesta 2021 the best ever.

The move is the latest in a series of major event cancellations across the Lone Star state because of the pandemic. Earlier this week the State Fair of Texas was cancelled, other cancellations include the the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and Austin's South by Southwest and Austin City Limits Music Festival.

As coronavirus cases have climbed in the state, Gov. Greg Abbott has banned outdoor gatherings of 10 people or more unless local officials approve. Amusement parks and water parks, however, are allowed to operate at 50% capacity in the state.