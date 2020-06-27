A Fort Worth police officer whose uncle died in police custody hopes departments can change

When her uncle died in the back of a squad car two years ago, Fort Worth police officer Tiffany Bunton said she cried her eyes out in front of her department's leaders. Now that the police killing of George Floyd has sparked a moment of national reckoning around police violence, Bunton said she hopes officers will hold one another accountable so they can keep their communities safe.

In this weekend’s edition of The Brief podcast, listen to why Bunton believes this moment can be a catalyst for changing police departments.