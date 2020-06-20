This LGBTQ Texan says the U.S. Supreme Court ruling is a key step toward fully-realized equality
In the weekend edition of The Brief podcast, Fran Watson — a Houston attorney who is a lesbian and represents LGBTQ clients — explains how it feels to finally be protected in the workplace.
Fran Watson did a double take when the conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of workplace protections for gay and transgender people. Watson, a lesbian, says she's experienced some discrimination on the job, as have many of her Houston-area legal clients.
In this weekend’s edition of The Brief podcast, listen to why she says this landmark ruling is a "step in the right direction" toward fully-realized equality.
