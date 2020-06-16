Abbott blames 20-somethings for some of the latest increases in coronavirus cases
Gov. Greg Abbott warned that if bars are violating the state's reopening guidelines their liquor licenses could be suspended.
Texans under the age of 30 are testing positively for the new coronavirus at a higher rate, leading to a recent spike in the number of cases in the state, Gov. Greg Abbott said during a press conference addressing hospital capacity on Tuesday.
"There are certain counties where a majority of the people who are tested positive in that county are under the age of 30, and this typically results from people going to the bar type settings," Abbott said during the conference. "That is the case in Lubbock County, Bexar County, Cameron County."
Abbott said that it’s hard to tell where those people contracted the virus, but it could be from a Memorial Day setting, bars, some other type of social gathering.
Abbott also referenced the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission’s recent warning to bars and restaurants that serve alcohol, that if they did not follow COVID-19 guidelines, their license would be suspended for 30 or 60 days.
“There have been pictures that I have seen and others have seen about these bar type settings where clearly the standards are not being followed,” Abbott said. “Enforcements from the TABC should bring these types of settings more and align to being safer standards.”
Over the past couple weeks Texas has seen its hospitalization and case numbers surge, as the state has moved forward with its plans to reopen businesses. On Tuesday, Abbott noted that the state still has ample hospital capacity.
Related News
-
Texas reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases
-
Coronavirus in Texas: State attributes new single-day record for positive cases to holiday weekend lag, increased testing in prisons
-
As Texas coronavirus hospitalizations rise, local officials can recommend precautions but they can't enforce many of them
-
In Texas, COVID-19 case totals and hospitalizations are rising. The state says prisons and meatpacking plants are key factors.
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today