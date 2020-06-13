Joshua Howell doesn’t want “thoughts and prayers.” He wants Austin police to take responsibility for critically injuring his brother at a recent protest.
While Howell says he’s pleased Austin police have vowed to stop using such tactics in crowds, he hopes his brother's story sparks real change. Listen in the weekend edition of The Brief podcast.
Joshua Howell knows the harm “less-lethal” crowd control measures can cause. Austin police fired bean bag rounds during the first weekend of protests in response to the death of George Floyd and struck his little brother, Justin, in the head. In a column for The Battalion, Texas A&M’s student newspaper, Joshua wrote that Justin has a fractured skull and brain damage.
In the weekend edition of The Brief podcast, listen to what he says the Howell family would like to come of this moment.
