Watch U.S. Senate Democratic runoff candidates Royce West and MJ Hegar debate

As the pandemic continues to prevent large in-person gatherings, the candidates in Texas' top Democratic primary runoff will meet Saturday for a virtual debate at the Texas Democratic Convention. The threat of the new coronavirus has meant MJ Hegar and Royce West have been campaigning almost exclusively online since the March primary.

West, a state senator from Dallas, has emphasized his endorsements. He has touted the support of most of his Democratic colleagues in the Legislature. Hegar, a former Air Force helicopter pilot, has received the backing of the powerful Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

Hegar finished first in the 12-way Democratic Senate primary on March 3. She remains the top Democratic fundraiser, ending the latest fundraising period — which went through March 31 — with $1.1 million cash on hand to West's $121,000.

Watch the debate live starting at 6 p.m. Central Time.