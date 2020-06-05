Watch officials brief Gov. Greg Abbott on Tropical Depression Cristobal and hurricane preparedness
Tune in live starting at 12 p.m. Central Time.
With the potential of Tropical Depression Cristobal to bring heavy rain and strong winds to parts of Texas this weekend, officials at the Alternate State Operations Center in Austin will brief Gov. Greg Abbott on the storm's latest projects and the state's preparedness.
Watch live starting at 12 p.m. Central time Friday, courtesy of KXAS-TV.
