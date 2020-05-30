She worries voting in person could put her grandmother at risk of contracting coronavirus
Sara Sullivan wishes every Texan who wanted a mail-in ballot could get one, especially during the pandemic. Listen to her story in the weekend edition of The Brief podcast.
Sara Sullivan is hoping she can vote by mail in the upcoming elections for the first time. The Denton County woman says that while she loves the excitement of casting a ballot in person, she wants to minimize her exposure to the new coronavirus to protect those in her household.
In the weekend edition of The Brief podcast, listen to how she plans to participate in the upcoming elections.
