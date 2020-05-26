Join us for a live interview with U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar about the federal response to the coronavirus outbreak

Join The Texas Tribune at noon CT/11 a.m. MT June 23 for an interview with U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Houston, conducted by the Tribune’s Washington bureau chief, Abby Livingston.

Escobar will be answering questions about how the federal government is responding to the coronavirus outbreak across the nation. We’ll be discussing what ongoing support Texas residents and businesses can expect from the U.S. government, how her home city of El Paso is faring, her view of Greg Gov. Abbott’s efforts to reopen the Texas economy and more.

As the coronavirus outbreak spread from state to state, Congress passed into law several massive spending bills aimed toward mitigating the health and economic impact of the coronavirus.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act — a bill estimated to cost taxpayers over $2 trillion — helped to reinforce the medical response to the pandemic, keeping businesses afloat and bolstering the U.S. economy. The bill also directed payments to individual Americans and delivered loans to businesses affected by the virus outbreak.

Following the CARES Act, Congress swiftly passed additional funding measures aimed at helping small businesses recover. However, bills allocating funding funding for free testing for the virus, expanded food aid and expanded sick leave benefits for workers fell short.

In recent weeks, Abbott has taken steps to reopen businesses and restart the Texas economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. Abbott’s efforts have been met with criticism that the state is reopening too quickly, with worries that Texas’ low testing level means state leaders do not have an accurate view of the virus’ hold in the state.

"We don't know the magnitude of the problem," Escobar said during a Texas Democratic Party conference call after Abbott's reopening plan announcement. "Without robust testing, then we continue to remain in the dark."

Escobar is currently serving her first term representing Texas’ 16th Congressional District, becoming the first Latina to represent the district. She sits on the House Armed Services and Judiciary committees. Previously, Escobar served as El Paso County judge and as county commissioner.

This conversation will be livestreamed starting at noon CT/11 a.m. MT on Tuesday, June 23, here and on our social media channels. What do you want us to ask Escobar? Submit your questions above or tweet us using the hashtag #AskTrib.