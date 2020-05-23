As day cares reopen, a Texas parent weighs the risks of sending her kids back
Latonya Stott is excited to return to work full time, but she wants to wait a couple of weeks before sending her two youngest children to day care again. She explains why in the weekend edition of The Brief podcast.
Since mid-March, when thousands of child care centers across Texas shuttered their doors to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, parents like Latonya Stott have adjusted to caring for their kids full time while continuing to provide for them financially. With news that day care providers can once again open to all kids, Stott says she plans to wait about two weeks to evaluate if it's safe to send her two youngest back to their Beaumont child care center.
Listen to what she's watching for in the weekend edition of The Brief podcast.
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today