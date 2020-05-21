Gov. Greg Abbott lifts coronavirus restrictions for travelers from New York, Georgia and other hot spots

Gov. Greg Abbott lifted air travel restrictions into Texas for those coming from states and major cities that have been considered COVID-19 hot spots. The change will take effect immediately, Abbott announced Thursday.

The governor implemented air travel restrictions as part of his executive orders in late March. Travelers who came from specified states and some major cities had to undergo a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine.

The governor implemented the same restriction for drivers coming from Louisiana, but that restriction was previously lifted.

The air travel restrictions applied to visitors from the states of California, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Washington. Travelers from Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit and Miami had the same restrictions, according to the release.

The announcement is the latest eased restriction in a series of statewide reopenings. Abbott let Texas’ stay-at-home order expire at the end of April. He’s since reopened businesses like restaurants, malls and hair salons with some restrictions and occupancy limits.

On Monday, the governor announced that child care facilities could reopen immediately, bars can open Friday with limited occupancy and sporting events can return without fans at the end of the month.