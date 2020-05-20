Watch our interview with former Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt about her campaign for the Texas Senate

Join The Texas Tribune at 8 a.m. CT Wednesday for an interview with former Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt, conducted by The Texas Tribune’s state political reporter Cassi Pollock.

Eckhardt, a Democrat, became Travis County’s first woman county judge in 2015 and presides over the county’s commissioners court. In March, she declared her candidacy for Senate District 14, left vacant by retiring Sen. Kirk Watson, a Democrat.

“I’m leaving the warmth and friendship of public service at the county to seek public service at the state as your next state senator," Eckhardt said. "I’m running to succeed Sen. [Kirk] Watson. I can’t fill his shoes, but I am running to succeed him."

Eckhardt initially resigned as Travis County judge because of a requirement under the Texas Constitution to resign from other elected positions before running for the Legislature. However, she pushed back her last day on the job to help local officials respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

"This pandemic has unfolded very quickly," Eckhardt told the Tribune. "So, as a public servant, I need to put my talents where they are most needed right now, and that's in helping my community weather this storm."

The special election to fill the seat — Watson was set to face reelection in 2022 — was originally scheduled for early May, but Gov. Greg Abbott postponed the election due to the pandemic.

At the time, Abbott's office said the postponement "is another step the state is taking to protect health and mitigate the spread of COVID-19," noting that it was consulting with the secretary of state's office "on additional strategies to ensure public health in relation to any upcoming election."

Eckhardt faces a challenge for the seat from state Rep. Eddie Rodriguez, D-Austin, who also declared his candidacy in March. Eckhardt spent eight years as an assistant Travis County attorney and was elected to represent Precinct 2 on the county commissioners court in 2006. Eckhardt also served as vice chair of membership on the Texas Conference of Urban Counties’ board of directors.

This conversation will be livestreamed starting at 8 a.m. CT on Wednesday, here and on our social media channels. What do you want us to ask Eckhardt? Email your questions to events@texastribune.org.

Disclosure: The Texas secretary of state and the Texas Conference of Urban Counties have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

Our conversation series is presented by AT&T, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, TEXAS 2036 and Walmart. Media support is provided by KXAN and KPRC2.

Tribune events are also supported through contributions from our founding investors and members. Though donors and corporate sponsors underwrite Texas Tribune events, they play no role in determining the content, panelists or line of questioning.