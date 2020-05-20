Coronavirus in Texas: Harris County officials double size of coronavirus relief fund for residents
Our staff is closely tracking developments on the new coronavirus in Texas. Check here for live updates.
Wednesday’s biggest developments:
- Harris County residents could get more financial help
Harris County officials increase fund for struggling residents
The impact on Texas’ economy
The coronavirus pandemic has steered the economy into the path of a recession. Here's the latest.
Harris County commissioners agreed in a split, party-line vote to double the size of a coronavirus relief fund for people who need help affording housing costs, utilities and other basic needs, the Houston Chronicle reports.
The fund was increased to $30 million and is estimated to help 20,000 households, the paper reported. The commissioners’ 3-2 vote came the same day that eviction proceedings could begin again in Texas. Housing advocates fear a surge in displacement and homelessness because unemployment has disproportionately affected renters since the crisis began. — Brandon Formby
Top Tribune stories you might have missed:
- Scaling back child care subsidies: The Texas Workforce Commission is phasing out temporary child care subsidies for low-income parents and essential workers as Gov. Greg Abbott launches phase two of the state's attempted economic jump-start from coronavirus shutdowns. The programs were started in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
- Voting by mail: A federal judge ordered that all state voters, regardless of age, qualify for mail-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. District Judge Fred Biery agreed with individual Texas voters and the Texas Democratic Party that voters would face irreparable harm if existing age eligibility rules for voting by mail are in place for elections held while the coronavirus remains in wide circulation. Biery's ruling covers Texas voters who want to vote by mail so they don't risk contracting the coronavirus. The Texas attorney general said he would immediately appeal.
Texas reports 49,912 cases and 1,369 deaths
[5 a.m.] Texas officials are expected later Wednesday to release the latest number of Texans who have tested positive for the new coronavirus. As of Tuesday, at least 49,912 Texans had tested positive, and 1,369 people had died. See maps of the latest case numbers for each county and case rates per 1,000 residents. — Carla Astudillo
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today