As Texas reopens for business, this San Antonio teen is scared about the risks of working as a restaurant server
In the weekend edition of The Brief podcast, listen to the 17-year-old describe the backlash she says she faced from customers when enforcing the governor's social distancing guidelines.
She sent a viral tweet mocking people’s willingness to venture out in the middle of a pandemic. And Madison Garcia says she continued to be amazed when she returned to work this month as a restaurant server in San Antonio and witnessed the vast majority of patrons without masks on and upset they had to practice social distancing.
Hear more about her experience in the latest episode of the weekend Brief podcast.
