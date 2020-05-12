 Skip to main content
Photos of a state in crisis: Deserted highways, swamped food banks and health care workers at risk

COVID-19 has changed the world in ways few imagined possible. As the virus spread across the globe and found its way to Texas, Tribune journalists and photojournalists have been there every step of the way, documenting the changes the new coronavirus has brought into all our lives.

by Miguel Gutierrez Jr., Eddie Gaspar and John Jordan

A Texas-shaped coronavirus related message on the Fairmont Hotel in downtown Austin on April 12, 2020.
Traffic on Interstate 35 near downtown Austin was light during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo credit:  Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

When we first reported on the new coronavirus in January, the official worldwide death tally was still relatively low and the virus was mostly confined overseas. Since then, the epidemic has exploded into a pandemic, and people in the U.S. have died by the hundreds, then thousands, then tens of thousands. Here in Texas, to slow its spread, millions stayed home. Once-vibrant city streets were deserted. Freeways in our largest cities, once packed with cars at all hours, were emptied of traffic. Smaller cities were no different.

The toll on our lives and our once-thriving economy has been extraordinary. Businesses large and small have shuttered — many for good. Millions of people have lost their jobs as the unemployment rate shot from historic lows to levels not seen since the Great Depression. At The Texas Tribune, our comprehensive coverage of the pandemic stays focused on the people who are affected — those who have become ill, their loved ones and the people who care for them. Behind every new report on the economy are Texans struggling to make ends meet, educate their children or continue working in the face of so many terrifying unknowns.

To help tell those stories, our photographers have ventured all over the state, with sensitivity and care for the safety of their fellow Texans — and themselves, too. Here are some of some of their images.

Memorial Hermann Southeast employees are greeted by dozens of people honking their horns and flashing their lights in appr...
Protesters at the State Capitol building defied city and state mandates of social distancing and mandatory face coverings ...

First: Memorial Hermann Southeast employees were greeted by dozens of people honking their horns and flashing their lights in appreciation of their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last: Protesters at the state Capitol building defied city and state mandates requiring social distancing and face coverings to demand the reopening of the Texas economy. Annie Mulligan and Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

A handful of cars drive down Grant Avenue Thursday evening as an advertisement from Medical Center Hospital urges communit...
An advertisement on Grant Avenue in Odessa from Medical Center Hospital urged community members to stay home. Photo credit:  Ben Powell for The Texas Tribune
The Central Texas Food Bank hosts a food drive at the Toney Burger Activity Center in Austin on April 30, 2020.
At the Waco ISD stadium, thousands of people waited in line to receive disaster relief food boxes from the Central Texas F...
A volunteer coordinator prepares boxes of food at the Kelly Memorial Food Pantry in Central El Paso, which serves 700-1000...

Food banks in Austin, Waco and El Paso served thousands of people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Eddie Gaspar, Jordan Vonderhaar and Emily Kinskey for The Texas Tribune

Worshippers sing during an Easter service at the Glorious Way Church in Houston. Attendees maintained social distance duri...
Attendees of Easter services at at the Glorious Way Church in Houston practiced social distancing and used hand sanitizer. Photo credit:  Annie Mulligan for The Texas Tribune
An aerial view of Houston. Highways were empty as a result of the coronavirus outbreak . April 1, 2020.
A shortage of items inside of an H-E-B grocery store in Austin.

First: Many Houston-area highways were empty as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Last: An H-E-B store in Austin faced a shortage of grocery items as Texans rushed to stock their shelves. Michael Stravato and Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

David Aguirre’s mother, Estela, died March 28 at The Waterford at College Station, an assisted living facility in Texas. H...
David Aguirre’s mother, Estela, died March 28 after becoming ill at an assisted living facility in College Station. Photo credit:  Mark Felix for The Texas Tribune
A sign over U.S. Route 54 in El Paso cautions social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
Ector County Health Department workers narrow down the numbers of contact exposures while the screen projects positive cas...

First: A sign over U.S. Route 54 in El Paso called for social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. Last: Ector County Health Department workers narrowed down the numbers of contact exposures at the Ector County Emergency Operations Center in Odessa. Emily Kinskey and Ben Powell for The Texas Tribune

Montoya Thomas, 23, outside of her apartment in Houston on April 1, 2020. Thomas was recently let go of her bartending job...
Houston college student Montoya Thomas, 23, was let go from her bartending job during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo credit:  Annie Mulligan for The Texas Tribune
G.W. Carver Middle School seventh grade student Tabitha Hawkins, 13, left, and mother Tobie release balloons in front of a...
Customers visit La Gran Plaza in Fort Worth on the first day that shopping malls, restaurants, retail outlets and movie t...

First: Seventh grade student Tabitha Hawkins, left, and her mother, Tobie, released balloons outside of G.W. Carver Middle School for Principal Phillip Perry, who died from COVID-19 in March. Last: Customers visited La Gran Plaza in Fort Worth on May 1, the first day that shopping malls, restaurants, retail outlets and movie theaters were allowed to reopen. Angela Piazza and Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune

Carly Eaves poses for a portrait at her parent's home on April 15,
After her power was disconnected, Santa Fe resident Carly Eaves had to borrow money from her relatives to get it back. Photo credit:  Mark Felix for The Texas Tribune
A spray painted sign at Practice Yoga Austin in East Austin refers to the recent coronavirus outbreak that has impacted th...
Party Time Bar outside of Temple is closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A coronavirus related mural on Sixth Street in downtown Austin on April 12, 2020.

Many businesses shuttered their doors during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic in Texas. Miguel Gutierrez Jr. and Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

Shoppers line up with carts outside an H-E-B prior to opening. The COVID-19 outbreak has caused HEB to shorten its store h...
Shoppers lined up outside H-E-B before it opened one day in March. The COVID-19 outbreak caused the grocery chain to shorten its store hours in order to restock its inventory. Photo credit:  Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune
Medical personnel walk along an elevated walkway at the Dell Seton Medical Center on March 30, 2020.
Nurses Amber Phillips, left, and Kristen Howell administer COVID-19 tests at the Austin Regional Clinic drive-up testing c...

Texas health workers have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Miguel Gutierrez Jr. and Eddie Gaspar for The Texas Tribune

