He's used to oil booms and busts. But this pandemic has destroyed his livelihood.

When the price of crude plummeted into the negatives, Eric Mancha lost all of his oil contracts and was forced to lay off 70% of his workforce. As an Odessa native, he's seen his share of booms and busts but says nothing compares to this latest hit.

Mancha recounts the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, coupled with an oil price dispute between Saudi Arabia and Russia, in the latest weekend edition of The Audio Brief podcast.