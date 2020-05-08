Join us for a live interview with Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt about her campaign for the Texas Senate

Join The Texas Tribune at 8 a.m. CT on May 20 for an interview with Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt, conducted by the Tribune’s state political reporter Cassi Pollock.

Eckhardt, a Democrat, became Travis County’s first woman county judge in 2015 and presides over the county’s commissioners court. In March, she declared her candidacy for Senate District 14, left vacant by retiring Sen. Kirk Watson, a Democrat.

“I’m leaving the warmth and friendship of public service at the county to seek public service at the state as your next state senator," Eckhardt said. "I’m running to succeed Senator [Kirk] Watson. I can’t fill his shoes, but I am running to succeed him."

Eckhardt initially resigned as Travis County Judge because of a requirement under the Texas Constitution to resign from other elected positions before running for the Legislature. However, Eckhardt then pushed back her last day on the job to help local officials respond the coronavirus pandemic.

"This pandemic has unfolded very quickly," Eckhardt told the Tribune. "So, as a public servant, I need to put my talents where they are most needed right now, and that's in helping my community weather this storm."

The special election to fill the seat — Watson was set to face reelection in 2022 — was originally scheduled for early May, but Gov. Abbott postponed the election due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the time, Abbott's office said the postponement "is another step the state is taking to protect health and mitigate the spread of COVID-19," noting that it was consulting with the secretary of state's office "on additional strategies to ensure public health in relation to any upcoming election."

Eckhardt faces a challenge for the seat from state Rep. Eddie Rodriguez, D-Austin, who also declared his candidacy in March. Previously, she spent eight years as an assistant Travis County attorney and was elected to represent Precinct 2 on the county commissioners court in 2006. Eckhardt also served as vice chair of the membership on the Texas Conference of Urban Counties’ board of directors.

This conversation will be livestreamed starting at 8 a.m. CT on Wednesday, May 20 here and on our social media channels. What do you want us to ask Eckhardt? Email your questions to events@texastribune.org.

