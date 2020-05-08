Coronavirus in Texas: Bexar County will use federal aid money to help residents pay bills, find jobs

Friday's biggest developments

Bexar County officials tap federal funds to assist residents

Bexar County will spend most of its federal aid money to help residents impacted by economic downturn

[5 a.m.] Bexar County officials will spend more than $52 million of the $80 million the county will receive from a federal coronavirus relief bill to aid residents needing jobs, food, housing money or help covering utility bills, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

Texas cities and counties that have offered residents financial assistance have been swamped by demand for the programs they offer.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act provided up to $11.2 billion to Texas. Around half of that money goes directly to cities and counties with over 500,000 people. The other half will go through the state to jurisdictions of less than 500,000 people.

More than 100 Texas mayors asked Gov. Greg Abbott for guidance Thursday on how they can apply for funds being sent to the state first. — Brandon Formby

Texas reports 35,390 cases and 973 deaths

[5 a.m.] Texas health officials will release the latest numbers of coronavirus cases Friday. As of Thursday, at least 35,390 Texans had tested positive and 973 have died. See maps of the latest case numbers for each county and case rates per 1,000 residents. — Mandi Cai