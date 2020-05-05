Watch Gov. Greg Abbott's press conference on Texas coronavirus updates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will provide updates on the new coronavirus during a news conference starting at 2:30 p.m. CT, which is available to watch live courtesy of KXAS-TV. The feed will not be live until the governor begins speaking. Viewers may see commercials or a black screen prior to the start.

Join our nonprofit newsroom Donate now to double your impact and help us unlock a $10,000 match $35 $75 $150 Other

Last week, Abbott rolled out the first phase of the state's reopening plan, allowing some businesses — like retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls — to reopen with limited occupancy. The governor said then that more openings — including looser restrictions for businesses like barbershops, hair salons, bars and gyms — could go into effect as early as May 18. As the governor weighs options, he has zeroed in on two figures to help him make decisions: the state's infection and hospitalization rates.