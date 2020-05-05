 Skip to main content
Coronavirus in Texas

Watch Gov. Greg Abbott's press conference on Texas coronavirus updates

Abbott will provide updates on the coronavirus pandemic at 2:30 p.m. CT.

by Texas Tribune Staff

Coronavirus in Texas

As the coronavirus spreads across the state, The Texas Tribune is covering the most important health, economic and breaking developments that affect Texans, every day. Watch our Texas unemployment tracker, use our explainer on the coronavirus for essential information, and visit our map tracker for the number of cases, deaths and tests in Texas.

 More in this series 

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will provide updates on the new coronavirus during a news conference starting at 2:30 p.m. CT, which is available to watch live courtesy of KXAS-TV. The feed will not be live until the governor begins speaking. Viewers may see commercials or a black screen prior to the start.

Join our nonprofit newsroom

Donate now to double your impact and help us unlock a $10,000 match

Choose an amount to give or learn more about membership.

$35 $75 $150 Other

Last week, Abbott rolled out the first phase of the state's reopening plan, allowing some businesses — like retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls — to reopen with limited occupancy. The governor said then that more openings — including looser restrictions for businesses like barbershops, hair salons, bars and gyms — could go into effect as early as May 18. As the governor weighs options, he has zeroed in on two figures to help him make decisions: the state's infection and hospitalization rates.

Related News

Support nonprofit, public-service journalism that reports the facts.

From El Paso to Houston, Amarillo to McAllen, our nonprofit newsroom is helping Texans navigate this crisis. Your donations make our work possible. Support our nonprofit newsroom by May 5 and your gift will also help Feeding Texas stock pantries across the state.

Give now