Coronavirus in Texas: Courts can resume in-person proceedings June 1; Gold's Gym files for bankruptcy

Tuesday’s biggest developments:

Dallas-based Gold’s Gym files for bankruptcy, most locations unaffected

[12:45 p.m.] Gold’s Gym International filed for bankruptcy protections Monday, the Dallas Morning News reported. Headquartered in Dallas, Gold's closed 32 company-owned clubs because of the financial fallout of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Three gym locations in North Texas will permanently be closed.

The company has more than 700 locations worldwide, and its franchises — which make up about 90% of Gold’s Gym’s locations — won’t be affected by the bankruptcy.

The company is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which allows it to restructure its debts and assets while continuing to operate. Gold’s Gym plans to emerge from bankruptcy around Aug. 1.

“We are 1,000% not going out of business,” said Gold’s Gym CEO Adam Zeitsiff. “This is a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic.”

Gov. Greg Abbott has held off on reopening gyms and other select businesses like hair salons, barber shops and bars. On April 27, when he unveiled his plan to slowly reopen the economy, Abbott said he hopes those businesses can open “on or no later than mid-May.” — Clare Proctor

Counties can opt to resume in-person court proceedings on June 1

Texas courts could resume non-essential proceedings in person as soon as June 1, according to new guidance from the state's Office of Court Administration.

Jury trials — on hold for weeks as court business slows in an attempt to minimize the potential for spreading the virus — could resume as soon as this summer, though state officials did not give a firm date. Currently, courts across the state have been directed to conduct all proceedings remotely, and only essential proceedings — like criminal magistration and removal hearings for child protective services — may be conducted in person if absolutely necessary.

Before resuming in-person operations, the guidance said, courts must put together proper safety protocols, including requirements for social distancing and face masks. — Emma Platoff

Texas inmates appeal to U.S. Supreme Court for coronavirus protections

[10:35 a.m.] Inmates at a Texas prison have taken their complaints to the U.S. Supreme Court, calling for reinstating protective measures against the new coronavirus, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Older inmates of the Pack Unit, a state prison in Navasota, about 25 miles from College Station, filed their appeal with the Supreme Court on Monday, pushing for regulations requiring inmates to receive hand soap, disposable hand towels and masks for both inmates and officers, among other requests.

A federal district judge in Houston ordered these safeguards to be followed by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on April 16. But less than a week later, the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals blocked the order, with a three-judge panel writing: “Although the district court might do things differently, mere ‘disagreement’ with TDCJ’s medical decisions does not establish deliberate indifference” to inmate welfare — a legal threshold for proceeding with cases concerning prison conditions.

One man at the Pack Unit died from pneumonia and was later found to have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The TDCJ tested the 53 men who shared a dorm with the man who died; none of them tested positive for the virus.

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who oversees federal courts in Texas, is giving the state until Friday to respond to the filing. — Clare Proctor

Abbott to meet with Trump on Thursday about coronavirus

[9:58 a.m.] Gov. Greg Abbott plans to visit the White House on Thursday to meet with President Donald Trump about the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Abbott's office.

The meeting will come almost a week after Abbott let restaurants, stores, movie theaters and malls in Texas reopen at 25% capacity. The move was applauded by Trump, who has been pushing for states to reopen their economies.

Politico's Playbook newsletter first reported Tuesday morning that Abbott and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds were expected at the White House week. — Patrick Svitek

Texas oil regulator says idea to cut production is likely “dead”

[6 a.m.] As demand for oil has plunged across the world, Texas oil regulators are not expected to impose cuts to production Tuesday, a move that has been discussed widely since the coronavirus began spreading in the United States.

“We have probably missed our opportunity to lead on this,” Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton told Bloomberg TV on Monday.

The commission, which regulates the state’s huge oil and gas industry, is holding a public virtual meeting Tuesday, and Sitton said the process to potentially curb oil production in Texas — also called prorationing — has been “purely a political discussion.”

“I think proration is dead now,” Sitton said.

Railroad Commission Chairman Wayne Christian wrote an op-ed in the Houston Chronicle last week opposing prorationing. The third commissioner, Christi Craddick, has not said whether she will support the issue, but Sitton said the commissioners may not even take a vote during Tuesday’s meeting. — Mitchell Ferman

Texas governor to provide coronavirus updates

[6 a.m.] Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will provide updates on the new coronavirus during a news conference starting at 2:30 p.m. CT, which is available to watch live courtesy of KXAS-TV. Last week, Abbott rolled out the first phase of the state's reopening plan, allowing some businesses — like retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls — to reopen with limited occupancy. The governor said then that more openings — including looser restrictions for businesses like barbershops, hair salons, bars and gyms — could go into effect as early as May 18.

Texas reports 32,332 cases and 884 deaths

[6 a.m.] Texas will release updated coronavirus case numbers later Tuesday. The state reported 784 more cases of the new coronavirus Monday, an increase of about 2% over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 32,332. Texas reported 17 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 884 — an increase of about 2% from Sunday. See maps of the latest case numbers for each county and case rates per 1,000 residents. — Anna Novak