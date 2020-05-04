U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez suffers broken back, ordered to bed rest at least four weeks

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez will be homebound for the coming weeks due to a 12-foot fall while "working around the house," according to his spokesman.

Gonzalez spokesman Jason Johnson said in a statement that the Democratic congressman was taken to a hospital by emergency medical personnel after the fall April 30. He suffered fractures to his lower back and has been ordered to bed rest in his home in McAllen for the next four to six weeks.

"Congressman Gonzalez will continue working from home," Johnson said. "He will make a statement in the near future on what transpired.”

Gonzalez is serving in his second term in the U.S. House.

It is unclear at this point how many — if any — votes Gonzalez will miss. The U.S. House remains in recess due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Mitchell Ferman contributed to this report.