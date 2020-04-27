Watch Gov. Greg Abbott detail plans to reopen Texas economy during coronavirus pandemic
Abbott is expected to lay out how businesses will resume operations while minimizing the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Watch live starting at 2:30 p.m. Central time.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday his plan to reopen the Texas economy. Beginning this Friday, restaurants, theaters and malls can open but only serve a limited number of patrons. Barbershops, salons and gyms will have to wait. Read more here.
Abbott said his executive order supercedes local orders, including Harris County Lina Hidalgo's requirement that masks be work outside. Read more on that here.
The impact on Texas’ economy
The coronavirus pandemic has steered the economy into the path of a recession. Here's the latest.
Texas voters overwhelmingly approve of the widespread business closures and statewide stay-at-home order even though the economy is taking a catastrophic hit, according to the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll.
The latest figures from Texas health officials show more than 23,000 confirmed cases as of Saturday. More than 600 Texans have died after becoming infected.
Disclosure: The University of Texas has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
