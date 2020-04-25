Coronavirus in Texas: More than 23,000 Texans have tested positive and 623 have died

Saturday's biggest developments:

Texas reports 23,773 cases and 623 deaths

Central Texas farmers seeing an uptick in sales at farmers markets

[12:30 p.m.] Texas reported 967 more instances of people testing positive for the new coronavirus Saturday, an increase of about 4% over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 23,773. No new counties reported their first cases Saturday; over three quarters of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case.

Harris County has reported the most people with positive tests, 5,482, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 2,834 cases. See maps of the latest case numbers for each county and case rates per 1,000 residents.

The state has reported 30 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 623 — an increase of about 5% from Friday. Harris County reported two additional deaths, bringing its total to 84 deaths, more than any other county.

As of Saturday, 1,597 patients are known to be hospitalized in Texas. That’s a decrease of 77 patients from Friday. At least 262,816 tests have been conducted. — Chris Essig

Texas polls on Donald Trump, Greg Abbott, Congress and coronavirus show mix grades

[11:25 a.m.] The latest polling from the University of Texas and The Texas Tribune shows registered Texas voters broadly approve of how Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott is responding to the pandemic and economic crises.

56% of Texas voters approve of the job Abbott is doing while only 32% disapprove. The governor gets better grades than President Donald Trump (48% approve, and 45% disapprove) and Congress (23% approve and 56% disapprove).

Approval ratings for U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz were largely unchanged from previous polling. Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick — who made national news when he suggested that saving the economy was more important than responding to the coronavirus — has seen an uptick of disapproval in two groups: registered voters over 65 and independents.

Check out the Tribune's latest on polling here.

Farmers markets helping keep some Texas farmers afloat

[5 a.m.] Farmers accustomed to selling large quantities of cheese, meats and produce to restaurants are finding enough customers at farmers markets to keep their businesses running, the Austin American-Statesman reports.

“Our farmers and ranchers are doing pretty well,” Texas Farmers Market interim executive director Evan Driscoll told the paper.

Still, the markets aren't as social as they were before the novel coronavirus pandemic — and individual Texans aren't directly buying enough to make up for lost revenues from restaurants, according to the Statesman.

Nearly 600 Texans have died from the new coronavirus

[5 a.m.] Texas officials are expected to release the latest number of people who have tested positive from the new coronavirus Saturday. As of Friday, at least 22,806 have been infected and at least 593 people have died. See maps of the latest case numbers for each county and case rates per 1,000 residents.