Watch Gov. Greg Abbott discuss plans to reopen economy during coronavirus pandemic

Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday announced initial steps to begin the process of reopening the Texas economy during the coronavirus pandemic, including those that in the next week will loosen surgery restrictions at medical facilities, allow all retail stores to provide product pickups and reopen state parks. Read more here.

Abbott also announced schools would remain closed for the remainder of the school year.

The governor also relaxed his ban on nonessential medical procedures, but demurred when asked about what that means for the corresponding near-ban on abortions.