Join us for a live interview with UT System Chancellor J.B. Milliken about the coronavirus outbreak’s impact on higher education

Join The Texas Tribune at noon April 30 for an interview with J.B. Milliken, the University of Texas System chancellor, who will talk with Tribune multimedia reporter Alana Rocha.

Milliken will answer questions about how the UT System is responding to the coronavirus pandemic. He’ll also discuss the system’s rapid pivot to online instruction, how its medical schools and facilities are bracing to serve COVID-19 patients, the effect of the outbreak on future school years, and more.

The UT System is uniquely positioned to respond to the pandemic. Of its 14 institutions, six are health institutions and hospitals, including UT Southwestern in Dallas and MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, and two others have medical schools. The UT System serves more patients and educates more health care workers than any other higher education system in the state.

Along with many other schools, the UT System announced that the remainder of the spring semester would be completed remotely as COVID-19 spread. It also postponed spring commencement ceremonies for graduating students. While faculty and staff made the transition to online instruction and adjusted to address the needs of students who depend on campus services, the system is also bracing for the financial fallout of those moves.

To help address the fallout that Texas higher education institutions are facing, millions of dollars in funding have been allocated to those institutions through the federal CARES Act. But the institutions say it isn't enough to cover their coronavirus-related losses.

Milliken was named head of the UT System in 2018. Previously, he served as chancellor of City University of New York, president of the University of Nebraska and senior vice president at the University of North Carolina. He oversees a system that includes 14 health and academic institutions, including six medical schools.

This conversation will be livestreamed starting at noon April 30 here and on our social media channels. What do you want us to ask Milliken? Submit your questions above or tweet us using the hashtag #AskTrib.

