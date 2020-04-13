Join us for a live interview with state Sen. Kirk Watson about his retirement and his Senate legacy

Join The Texas Tribune at noon April 22 for an interview with state Sen. Kirk Watson, D-Austin, conducted by Tribune CEO Evan Smith.

Watson represents Senate District 14 and serves as the Senate’s president pro tempore. In February, he announced his resignation from his Senate seat, which he has held for more than 13 years, effective April 30. Watson is leaving office to become the first dean of the University of Houston's Hobby School of Public Affairs. Previously, Watson served as chair of the Senate Democratic Caucus and as mayor of Austin.

We’ll be reflecting on Watson’s most memorable successes and what he wishes he had accomplished, and discussing what Watson hopes will be his legacy in the Texas Senate, his parting words for his constituents in Austin and his take on the candidates vying to be his successor.

This conversation will be livestreamed starting at noon Central Time on Wednesday, April 22, here and on our social media channels. What do you want us to ask Watson? Submit your questions above or tweet us using the hashtag #AskTrib.

