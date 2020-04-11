Texas Supreme Court stays lower court ruling, temporarily reviving Gov. Abbott's order restricting jail release
On Friday, a state district judge blocked enforcement of Abbott's order, which prohibits jail release for some inmates without paying bail during the coronavirus pandemic. She cited unconstitutional provisions and executive overreach as reasons for her order.
Coronavirus in Texas
Get the latest updates on coronavirus in Texas here. At least 226 Texans’ deaths have been linked to COVID-19, and at least 11,671 people have been diagnosed with the disease. Hospitals are adding more beds, while medical professionals and state leaders are urging Texans to socially distance themselves from others. The state is testing thousands of people a day, but it is often taking longer than a week for Texans to get those results. Learn more about how to get tested here. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of Texans are without work as unemployment claims overload the state’s systems. Schools across the state are closed at least until May 4. And Texans all over the state are confronting new challenges during the pandemic.More in this series
The Texas Supreme Court has revived Gov. Greg Abbott’s order restricting the release of some jail inmates during the coronavirus pandemic.
On Saturday, the high court stayed a state district judge’s ruling from Friday night that blocked Abbott’s order. The district judge cited unconstitutional provisions and an overreach of executive power in her temporary order against Abbott. The Supreme Court’s order is also temporary, with responses due to the court Monday evening.
The legal battle stems from an Abbott order issued last month during the state disaster. The governor’s order prohibits judges from releasing jail inmates accused or previously convicted of a violent crime without paying bail — banning no-cost, personal bonds which can include conditions like regular check-ins. Under Abbott’s order, those accused of the same crimes and with the same criminal history could still be released from jail if they have access to cash. A no-cost release can still be considered for health or safety reasons after a chance for a hearing is given, though some attorneys said that can take weeks.
A state attorney has said Abbott’s order was prompted by concerns of mass jail releases as local officials worked to reduce the number of people in disease-prone lockups. Abbott said after his order that “releasing dangerous criminals in the streets is not the solution.” Legal scholars and civil rights attorneys immediately questioned the constitutionality of the order, however.
On Wednesday, Harris County’s misdemeanor judges and criminal defense organizations sued Abbott in Travis County district court, arguing the gubernatorial directive violates the constitutional separation of powers between the executive and judicial branch and keeps only poor defendants in jails.
After a virtual hearing on Friday, state district judge Lora Livingston blocked enforcement of Abbott’s order for all judges. She repeatedly questioned the order’s effect on public safety and the governor’s ability to issue a blanket order telling judges how to handle individual bail decisions.
“Everyday a judge makes a decision in a case about whether or not bond is appropriate,” she said. “I’m just trying to figure out how this emergency affects that judicial decision making.”
A spokesperson for Abbott did not respond to requests for comment on Friday’s ruling. On Saturday, Abbott filed an emergency motion for a stay and a petition for review in the Texas Supreme Court. The court granted the emergency, temporary stay of Livingston’s order, and will conduct a further review.
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today