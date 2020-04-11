Angelo State University president reportedly steps down
The university set enrollment records under Brian May, who abruptly resigned, according to KTXS.
Brian May has abruptly stepped down as president of Angelo State University, according to KTXS.
The TV station said May has led the school, which is part of the Texas Tech University System, since 2012 and that the school in San Angelo set enrollment records in three of the last four years.
May did not explain his reason for resigning, the TV station reported.
Disclosure: The Texas Tech University System has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
