Watch Gov. Greg Abbott give latest update in state's response to fighting the spread of coronavirus

Texas continues to see a surge in the number of people testing positive for the new coronavirus. As of Friday, state health officials report at least 11,671 confirmed cases and 226 deaths.

More than 160 of the state's 1,222 nursing homes, or about 13%, have at least one case of the new coronavirus. Of those, 38 nursing home residents and staff members have died of COVID-19 statewide, according to a disclosure from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission late Thursday.

Gov. Greg Abbott will again be joined by John Hellerstedt, commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services; Nim Kidd, chief of the Division of Emergency Management Chief; and John Zerwas, executive vice chancellor for health affairs of the University of Texas System.

Watch Friday's news conference live from the state Capitol starting at 2 p.m. Central, courtesy of KXAS-TV. The feed will not be live until the governor begins speaking. Viewers may see commercials or a black screen prior to the start.

Disclosure: The University of Texas System has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.