Watch Gov. Greg Abbott discuss measures taken to address growing number of COVID-19 patients
With more than 8,200 cases reported in Texas as of Tuesday, Abbott will discuss the latest in the state's response to the spread of COVID-19. Watch live starting at noon Central Time.
As COVID-19 continues to spread across Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott is poised to update the public Wednesday on the state's efforts to combat the disease's spread and to provide care to those infected.
Texas reported 986 more cases of virus Tuesday, a 14% increase over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 8,262. The latest available figures show more than 1,200 patients were hospitalized in the state. A total of 154 Texans have died.
Watch Wednesday's news conference live from the state Capitol starting at noon Central, courtesy of KXAS-TV. The feed will not be live until the governor begins speaking. Viewers may see commercials or a black screen prior to the start.
