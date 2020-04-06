Watch Gov. Greg Abbott deliver the latest on efforts to contain the coronavirus in Texas
With nearly 7,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, Abbott will relay what the state is doing to contain the spread of the infectious disease. Watch live starting at 2 p.m. Central.
Gov. Greg Abbott is set to speak about efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Abbott will be joined by Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd and John Zerwas, the executive vice chancellor for health affairs for the University of Texas System.
The news conference will take place at the Texas Department of Public Safety warehouse facility in Austin.
Watch courtesy of KXAN News starting at 2 p.m. Central. The feed will not be live until the governor begins speaking. Viewers may see commercials or a black screen prior to the start.
Disclosure: The University of Texas System has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
