Coronavirus in Texas 4/5: State reports 6,812 cases and 127 deaths
Our staff is closely tracking developments on the new coronavirus in Texas. Check here for live updates.
Sunday’s biggest developments
- Texas reports 6,812 cases and 127 deaths
Texas reports 6,812 cases and 127 deaths
[1 p.m.] Texas reported 702 more cases of the new coronavirus Sunday, an increase of more than 11% over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 6,812. There were no new counties reporting their first cases Sunday; more than half of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case.
Harris County has reported the most cases, with 1,284, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 1,015 cases.
The state has reported 22 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 127 — an increase of about 21% from Saturday. Dallas County reported one additional death, bringing its total to 18 deaths, more than any other county.
As of Sunday, at least 70,938 tests have been conducted in Texas. — Mandi Cai
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today