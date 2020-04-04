Coronavirus in Texas 4/4: State reports 6,110 cases and 105 deaths
Coronavirus in Texas
Saturday’s biggest developments
- Texas reports 6,110 cases and 105 deaths
- San Antonio nursing home where dozens tested positive being investigated
[1:15 p.m.] Texas reported 780 more cases of the new coronavirus Saturday, an increase of about 15% over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 6,110. Six new counties reported their first cases Saturday; more than half of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case.
Harris County has reported the most cases, 1,106, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 921 cases.
The state has reported 15 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 105 — an increase of about 17% from Friday. Harris County reported five additional deaths, bringing its total to 13 deaths, more than any other county except Dallas, which has reported 17 deaths.
As of Saturday, at least 63,751 tests have been conducted in Texas. — Darla Cameron
Officials investigate San Antonio nursing home experiencing outbreak
[5:00 a.m.] San Antonio and Texas officials are investigating the novel coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home that left at least 75 people infected, the San Antonio Express-News reports.
The Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center was one of two Texas nursing homes where outbreaks were discovered this week. According to officials, 83 residents and staff at The Resort in Texas City have also tested positive for the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease. Both nursing homes had employees that work at multiple facilities.
A spokesperson for the Texas Health and Human Services Commission told the Express-News that a team was examining the San Antonio nursing home's protocols and use of personal protective equipment.
