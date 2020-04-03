Watch Gov. Greg Abbott address hospital capacity in the wake of coronavirus
Watch the Texas governor discuss hospitals' response to patients diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Abbott is set to speak live at 2:30 p.m. Central time.
With more than 5,300 Texans having tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott is set to address how hospitals are handling an influx of patients, several of whom are critically ill.
According to a Thursday press release, 2,267 of 4,343 total hospital beds in Dallas were occupied — including 315 of 565 ICU beds — and 188 of 622 ventilators were in use. But the numbers don’t give a full picture because just 12 of the 27 area hospitals were reporting.
Watch live courtesy of KXAS-TV. The feed will not be live until the governor begins speaking. Viewers may see commercials or a black screen prior to its start.
