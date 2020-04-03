Join us for a live interview with Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp about the coronavirus outbreak’s impact on higher education
We're sitting down for a live interview with John Sharp, chancellor of the Texas A&M University System, to answer your questions about how higher education institutions have pivoted as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Join The Texas Tribune at 8 a.m. April 8 for an interview with John Sharp, chancellor of the Texas A&M University System, conducted by Shannon Najmabadi, the Tribune’s higher education reporter
Sharp will answer questions about how the novel coronavirus outbreak in Texas has affected higher education institutions across the state, including Texas A&M System campuses. We’ll discuss these institutions' rapid pivot to online instruction, how colleges and universities are addressing the needs of students who depend on university housing and other services, the impact of the outbreak on school years to come, and more.
As public schools and local business around the state began shutting down due to the coronavirus outbreak, many higher education institutions, including Texas A&M System campuses, have announced that the remainder of the spring semester would be completed remotely, and many have also postponed spring commencement ceremonies for graduating students.
Since then, A&M and other universities have been tasked with preparing faculty and staff for the transition to online instruction and addressing the needs of students who depend on institutional services, including university housing and campus jobs.
Sharp has led the Texas A&M University System since 2011. Previously, he served in the Texas House and Senate, as state comptroller and on the Texas Railroad Commission. Sharp also served as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserve.
This conversation will be livestreamed starting at 8 a.m. April 8 here and on our social media channels. What do you want us to ask Chancellor Sharp? Submit your questions above or tweet us using the hashtag #AskTrib.
